China's pork output slides for seventh straight quarter in view of African swine fever

China's pork production fell for the seventh consecutive quarter in the April-June period in the aftermath of the effects of the deadly African swine fever that decimated the pig herd in the country.

Second-quarter pork output fell 4.7 per cent compared with the same period a year ago to 9.6 million tonnes. Data from the National Bureau of Statistics also showed a 19.1 per cent drop for the first six months of the year.

The first-half drop underlines the huge task China still faces in rebuilding its hog herd since African swine fever swept through the country's farms at the end of 2018. Some analysts believe the herd shrank by as much as 60 per cent.

China slaughtered 251.03 million hogs in the first six months of the year, the National Bureau of Statistics said - a 20 per cent drop from the same period a year earlier.

Its pig herd fell 2.2 per cent year-on-year to 339.96 million head at end-June, but was up from 321.2 million at end of March.

In the first half, meat including pork, beef, mutton, and poultry output was 34.89 million tonnes, down 11 per cent year-on-year.

Pork output is set to fall by 20 per cent this year, according to Rabobank analysts. However, output should recover in due course with the sow herd growing. The statistics bureau said the sow herd at the end of June was 36.29 million head, up 5.4 per cent from prior year, and up 7.3 per cent from 33.81 million head at the end of March.