China's northernmost city records its coldest day since 1969, temperature drops to minus 53 degrees celsius

The northernmost city of China recorded its coldest temperatures ever on Sunday, 22 January. The minimum temperature in China's northernmost city, Mohe, fell to minus 53 degrees Celsius. It is located in the province of Heilongjiang which is also one of the closest regions to the Russian border.

According to the BBC, Sunday's temperature broke the long-standing 1969 record of minus 52.3 degrees Celsius. For three consecutive days, the city recorded temperatures below minus 50 degrees Celsius.

Mohe is no stranger to cold weather, the city is the coldest in China, with a winter season that lasts eight months. At this time of year, the city can expect average temperatures of minus 15 degrees Celsius.

In neighbouring Russia, Yakutsk, the world's coldest city, temperatures dropped to minus 62.7 degrees celsius (minus 80.9 degrees Fahrenheit), the coldest in more than two decades.

However, with new record-breaking temperatures, China's meteorological authority has issued warnings for cold winds and freezing temperatures in the region. Local officials in the city are also working around the clock to ensure that heating and water services remain operational.

Apart from Mohe, a number of areas in the Greater Khingan mountain range, which spans inner Mongolia and Heilongjiang, recorded their coldest-ever temperatures, according to China Daily.

In the midst of the extreme weather, coal consumption in the city has increased by one-third. Tourists and locals are also advised to stay warm and safe because the low visibility may cause traffic accidents.

