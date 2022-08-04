China's average ground temperatures rising faster than global average

While rising temperature has become a global concern, China’s weather bureau has warned that its ground temperatures are rising faster than the global average. Declaring the country as “a sensitive region in global climate change”, the weather bureau has raised severe concerns over the increase in temperature.

In the past seven decades, China’s average ground temperatures have risen far faster than the global average. It is expected to remain “significantly higher” in the future as per government officials because of an increase in the global climate challenges.

In its recent annual climate assessment which was published this week, the weather bureau of China has said that the temperatures are rising 0.26 degrees Celsius, every decade since 1951. This is much fast-paced in comparison to the global average of 0.15 degrees.

In fact, China's 2021 climate assessment revealed that the coastal water levels last year were at their highest since 1980. The sea ice continued to decline with an accelerated glacial retreat. Further, active permafrost along the Qinghai-Tibet Highway was observed to be at a record high.

Yuan Jiashuang, vice-director of China's National Climate Center (NCC) has warned that changing temperature patterns in China will affect the balance of water resources, make ecosystems more vulnerable and reduce crop yields. He has also added, "in the future, the increase in regional average temperatures in China will be significantly higher than the world,"

China has previously persevered through long stretches of hot climate, with temperature reaching in excess of 44C in Hebei in the north and southwestern Yunnan. More than 130 Chinese weather stations have recorded alarming temperatures that have broken historical records. According to NCC data, these numbers are up from 62 in 2021.

Deteriorating climatic conditions with extreme weather have raised global alarms as of late along with extended heatwaves causing dry seasons and timberland fires across the globe.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres cautioned last month that "no nation is immune" from climate change and warned that the world now had to choose between "collective action or collective suicide".

