China to establish 'spy base' in Cuba off southeastern United States

The Pentagon declined to comment after reports emerged on Thursday (June 8) that China is planning to build a secret surveillance base just off US shores in Cuba, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing US officials familiar with classified intelligence.

The base would allow Chinese authorities to eavesdrop on electronic communications across the southeastern United States. The region includes the US Southern and Central Command headquarters, both in Florida.

The report cited unnamed US officials as saying that China will pay Cuba "several billion dollars" to be able to construct the facility.

If it happens, a base in Cuba would emerge as a massive challenge for the US as it would be just 150 kilometres off the south coast of Florida. It would be the most direct challenge yet to the continental United States.

John Kirby, the spokesperson for the White House National Security Council, said in a statement: "I cannot speak to this specific report, but we are well aware of – and have spoken many times too – (about) the People’s Republic of China's efforts to invest in infrastructure around the world that may have military purposes, including in this hemisphere."

"We monitor it closely, take steps to counter it, and remain confident that we are able to meet all our security commitments at home, in the region, and around the world," he said. Strained US-China ties This development comes amid strained US-China relations over a range of issues, including America's support for self-ruled Taiwan, which China says it is determined to reunite with the mainland.

The ties further weakened with the recent unfolding of the spy balloon saga. Earlier this year in February, a suspected Chinese spy balloon was spotted in the US airspace, and later was shot down by fighter jets. The US also shot down "unidentified objects" at two other different locations afterwards.

The US claimed that it was capable of gathering intelligence and is believed to have transmitted it back to Beijing in near-real time, an allegation denied by Beijing.

As quoted by the report, a US Defense Department official on grounds of anonymity said, "We are not going to comment on those specific reports."

"On a broader level, we are very aware of the PRC's attempts to invest in infrastructure around the world that may have military purposes, including in the western hemisphere," the official said.

"We will continue to monitor it closely, and remain confident that we are able to meet all our security commitments at home and across the region," the official added.

In recent times, Chinese leader Xi Jinping has pushed a rapid expansion of the country's security presence around the world, aiming to match the broad presence of the US military on all continents.

(With inputs from agencies)

