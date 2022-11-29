China to accelerate vaccination among the elderly 

China said on Tuesday (November 29) that it plans to speed Covid vaccination of people aged 60 and more. The statement has come after China logged record number of Covid infections for several days.

China has a strict 'Zero-Covid' policy but the harsh lockdown it involves has caused anger and uncharacteristic protests across the country.

The announcement comes after a weekend of protests demanding an end to the country's strict zero-Covid policy.

Beijing's National Health Commission (NHC) pledged to "accelerate the increase in the vaccination rate for people over the age of 80, and continue to increase the vaccination rate for people aged 60-79".

It also said it would "establish a special working group... to make special arrangements for the vaccination of the elderly against Covid".

"It is necessary to conduct popular science education on the meaning and benefits of vaccination, and fully publicize vaccines' efficacy on preventing severe illness and death," it added.

China's older population has low rate of vaccination. The general, relatively lower vaccination rate has been seen as prolonging Covid pandemic in China, the only major economy yet to be rid of the illness.

(With inputs from agencies)

