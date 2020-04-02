China slams US' remarks on COVID-19 data, information

China on Thursday slammed US lawmakers for the remarks they had made, doubting China's reporting of coronavirus cases in the country.

Hua Chunying, spokerperson to Ministry of Foreign Affairs said, during a daily briefing, China has been open and transparent about the coronavirus outbreak that began in the country late last year. She said the United States should "stop politicising a health issue and instead focus on the safety of its people."

"Regarding international public health security, the most qualified judges are the World Health Organization and related experts in infectious diseases and medical control, not a few politicians who are full of lies," Hua stressed.

United States President Donald Trump on Wednesday cast doubt on the accuracy of official Chinese figures on its coronavirus outbreak. For the unversed, the US lawmakers have been accusing Beijing of a cover up ever since the coronavirus broke out in Wuhan, and when China -- for the first time -- shed light on the asymptomatic cases in the country they cited an intelligence report refuting the data.

"How do we know" if they are accurate, Trump asked at a press conference.

"Their numbers seem to be a little bit on the light side."

Since Wednesday, China began releasing the data of the asymptomatic cases which numbered more than 1,300 following public concern.

China reported 35 new imported cases of the novel coronavirus while the death toll from the COVID1-9 infections increased to 3,318 after six more fatalities were confirmed on Wednesday from the virus hit Hubei province.

China's National Health Commission (NHC) in its daily report also said 37 new asymptomatic cases of the coronavirus were reported on Wednesday from the Hubei province.

