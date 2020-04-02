Trump does not trust China, says its coronavirus figures are on the light side

United States President Donald Trump seems to be in no mood to spare China, especially of his aspersions on it. He on Wednesday cast doubt on the accuracy of official Chinese figures on its coronavirus outbreak. For the unversed, the US lawmakers have been accusing Beijing of a cover up ever since the coronavirus broke out in Wuhan, and when China -- for the first time -- shed light on the asymptomatic cases in the country they cited an intelligence report refuting the data.

"How do we know" if they are accurate, Trump asked at a press conference.

"Their numbers seem to be a little bit on the light side."

Trump -- despite all the disagreements -- insisted that "the relationship with China's a good one" and that he remained close to President Xi Jinping.

However, controversy around Beijing's transparency has strained ties, adding to bad feelings triggered by a conspiracy theory in China that the US military was to blame for the virus.

Republicans in Congress have been suspecting of Beijing of misleading the international community on China's infections and deaths that began in late 2019 in the city of Wuhan.

China has publically reported 82,361 confirmed cases and 3,316 deaths as of Wednesday, according to a rolling tracker by Johns Hopkins University.

That compares to 206,207 cases and 4,542 deaths in the United States, the country with the world's largest reported outbreak.

Republican Senator Ben Sasse said the claim that the United States has more coronavirus deaths than China is false.

In a statement responding to the report, Michael McCaul, top Republican on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, said China is "not a trustworthy partner" in the fight against COVID-19.

"They lied to the world about the human-to-human transmission of the virus, silenced doctors and journalists who tried to report the truth, and are now apparently hiding the accurate number of people impacted by this disease," McCaul said.

He and other lawmakers have called on the State Department to launch an investigation into what he called China's "cover up" of the pandemic.