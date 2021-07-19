China, Russia protecting, maybe even accommodating hackers: Biden

US President Joe Biden on Monday slammed the Chinese and Russian governments for "protecting" and "accommodating" hackers.

"My understanding is that the Chinese government, not unlike the Russian government, is not doing it themselves but are protecting those who are doing it, and maybe even accommodating them being able to do it," Biden said on hacking incidents.

Biden's comment as the US has formally accused China of hacking into Microsoft servers even as the US Department of Justice said four Chinese nationals have been charged with hacking computers of companies, universities and government bodies.

British foreign secretary Dominic Raab while backing the US decision, said: "The cyberattack on Microsoft Exchange Server by Chinese state-backed groups was a reckless but familiar pattern of behaviour."

"Responsible states do not indiscriminately compromise global network security nor knowingly harbour cybercriminals - let alone sponsor or collaborate with them," US secretary of state Antony Blinken said, adding, "These contract hackers cost governments and businesses billions of dollars in stolen intellectual property, ransom payments, and cybersecurity mitigation efforts, all while the MSS had them on its payroll."

NATO, the European Union, Australia and Japan also condemned alleged spying by Chinese networks.

"The PRC’s Ministry of State Security (MSS) has fostered an ecosystem of criminal contract hackers who carry out both state-sponsored activities and cybercrime for their own financial gain," Blinken added.

Blinken warned that the Biden administration will impose "consequences" on Chinese malicious cyber actors as President Biden said US authorities will be completing their investigation before countermeasures are taken.

(With inputs from Agencies)


