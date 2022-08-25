China is 'exponentially' increasing its warship capability

China reportedly has resumed mass production of guided-missile destroyers and is "exponentially" enhancing its warship capabilities, according to local media.

The development of a blue-water navy will be part of China's military modernization and expansion by 2035, according to the Global Times, which is published under the control of the Chinese Communist party, in order to better defend the nation's interests and match its international standing.

A navy that travels through deep oceans and conducts operations all over the world is known as a blue-water navy.

According to Naval News, five destroyers of type 052D, equipped to fire long-range missiles, are currently being constructed, as The Guardian reported.

The Australian National University's Strategic and Defence Studies Center's John Blaxland, a professor of international security and intelligence studies, called China's military buildup "deeply worrying."

"When you look at capability, it is growing exponentially," he said.

"Its going from being a brown-water navy designed for close protection of China's shores to a true blue-water navy.

"They are designed to assert China's influence to match its economic growth, not just in the South China Sea, not just in the first island chain [which includes Taiwan], but also more expansively throughout the Indo-Pacific and the Pacific Ocean.

"It's growing the navy to bolster its economic heft with military muscle."

By 2031, according to new modelling from a US think tank, the People's Liberation Army (PLA) of China will rule the region with a variety of deadly warships and submarines, according to The Guardian.

According to the Center for Strategic and Budgetary Assessments, the PLA could possess five aircraft carriers, more than 60 cruisers and destroyers, and a brand-new fleet of submarines in less than ten years.

Teams of national security experts used modelling to project Beijing's behaviour using a simulation of China's $300 billion defence budget.

According to The Guardian, with enough resources for increased sea and air capability, it was generally agreed that China would become a global military threat beyond the current sabre-rattling about Taiwan.

(With inputs from agencies)



