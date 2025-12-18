/China detains nearly 80 Tibetans over protest against illegal gold mining, launches 'door-to-door' arrests: What is happening

Nearly 80 Tibetans have been arrested by Chinese officials in Kashi village, Kham Zachuka, Sershul County, Kardze Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, after a protest against illegal gold mining operations. In addition, seven individuals are still unaccounted for, the news agency ANI cited the report by Phayul.

The information about the incident was announced by Tempa Gyaltsen Zamlha, Deputy Director and environmental researcher at the Tibet Policy Institute (TPI), while addressing a press conference on Tuesday in Dharamshala. He confirmed that the detentions took place at around 6:50 pm on November 6 after local Tibetans confronted the miners and informed township officials about gold extraction that was discovered on November 5, at 2:11 pm in Serkhok (Gold Valley).

After the confrontation began, Chinese officials launched "systematic, door-to-door arrests" in Kashi village. After the arrest, they were reportedly taken to Sershul County for questioning. Soon after the arrests, officials reportedly held a meeting and warned them for discussing the incident, and insisted that it must "never be leaked to higher levels or to the outside world," and if someone does so, they will be treated as a serious "criminal offence."

Chinese Cops raid homes, confiscate mobile phones

Security personnel reportedly raided homes, confiscated mobile phones and carried out intrusive searches. Armed police and military forces were allegedly stationed across roads and public areas, with individuals detained even for perceived opposition linked to the mining projects, as highlighted in the Phayul report.

Zamlha said residents have described conditions in Kashi township as “highly volatile,” with villagers deeply worried about the safety of detained relatives amid continued arrests, restrictions on movement and limited communication. She also cited allegations of harsh treatment during interrogations.

The claims suggest detainees were denied sleep and toilet access and given only sparse meals—cold tsampa mixed with water once daily. Some reportedly suffered broken ribs, kidney ailments from severe beatings, or lasting physical and psychological trauma following intense questioning.