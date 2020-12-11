China detains Bloomberg News journalist over national security issues

According to reports, China's authorities have "detained" a Chinese national Haze Fan working for the Bloomberg news bureau on suspicion of endangering national security.

"We are very concerned for her, and have been actively speaking to Chinese authorities to better understand the situation. We are continuing to do everything we can to support her while we seek more information," Bloomberg News said in a statement.

Fan was "escorted" from her residence reportedly on Monday. China's foreign ministry is yet to make an official statement over Fan's detention and the charges levelled against her.

Fan had earlier worked for Al Jazeera, Reuters, CNBC, CBS News and Al Jazeera.

China has expelled several foreign journalists in US media organizations this year amid tensions with the Trump administration.

A few months ago, Chinese authorities had detained a China-born Australian citizen Cheng Lei working for Chinese state-run broadcaster CGTN over national security issues.

Chinese journalists working for foreign outlets are categorised as "news assistants" with the domestic news media controlled by state-run agencies.

In March, several journalists working for US media in China were asked to leave by authorities in retaliation against US restrictions on Chinese journalists.