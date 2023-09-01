Type 054B: China confirms new guided-missile frigate is being developed

The defence ministry in China has confirmed that a new guided-missile frigate is being developed, which will be part of the navy's expansion and modernisation. The confirmation comes after media reports claimed that the first Type 054B warship has been launched. Photos were also circulated on social media forums showing an advanced version of a navy warship in service — Type 054A.

As quoted by the South China Morning Post (SCMP), Senior Colonel Wu Qian, the ministry spokesperson, said on Thursday (August 31) said it was "a normal arrangement based on the needs of national security and the overall development of naval construction, with the aim of defending national sovereignty, security and development interests and better safeguarding world and regional peace and stability".

Media reports claimed and photos on the Sina Weibo microblogging site also showed that the new vessel at the Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding docks last week. The SCMP report mentioned that the Shanghai shipyard is a subsidiary of China State Shipbuilding Corporation. Some reports claimed that it was launched on August 26, but WION can't independently verify it.

What do we know about Type 054B?

According to some analysts, Type 054B is the larger and more advanced version of Type 054A, which currently forms the backbone of the PLAN (People's Liberation Army Navy). In the photos, the hull of the new ship is estimated to be 10 metres longer, it shows that the vessel could accommodate the Z-20 helicopters and drones.

According to reports, the vessel has a 6,000-ton displacement, which is 2,000 tons more than the Type 054A. The Type 054A is expected to be replaced by the new warship in the future, and production of the latter has either ended or is soon to do so.

As quoted by SCMP, Lu Li-shih, who is a former instructor at Taiwan's Naval Academy in Kaohsiung, said the new frigate also appeared to be equipped with the same advanced sonar technology that is used on the Type 055 destroyer.

According to Lu, if it had anti-submarine capability, it might be deployed as an escort ship for the Navy's amphibious assault ship.

He said, "The Type 054B may play a role as a key partner of the Type 075 landing helicopter dock in a possible war over Taiwan."

