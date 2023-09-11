China breaks silence on G20, says Delhi Declaration sent 'positive signal'

Breaking its silence on the G20 summit held in New Delhi, India, China said that the Delhi Declaration, which was adopted by the member nations of the group, sent a “positive signal” that the influential grouping is “working together” to promote world economic recovery and tackle global challenges.



On Saturday, India marked a huge diplomatic win after the G20 summit organised under its presidency adopted a declaration which overcame major differences on the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, as Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed for ending the "global trust deficit".



The Chinese foreign ministry, in its first comment on the two-day summit, spoke highly of its outcome.



“The summit adopted a leaders' declaration, which reflects China's proposition and states that the G20 would act in concrete ways through partnerships, sending a positive signal of the G20 working together to tackle global challenges and promote world economic recovery and global development,” said Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning.

While commenting on the summit outcome, Mao stated, “In the process of preparing for this New Delhi summit, China played a constructive role and always supported the summit in attaching importance to the concerns of developing countries and reaching fruitful outcomes in support of common development.” The summit was attended by Chinese Premier Li Qiang, who was deputising for President Xi Jinping.

China's stance on Russia-Ukraine is 'clear and consistent'

When questioned about whether China has been supporting the absence of Russia's direct criticism in the G20 statement and if they feel softer language can help end the conflict in Ukraine, Mao stated that the stance of China on the Ukraine issue is clear and consistent.



“The G20 leaders' declaration is the result of consensus reached through consultation and reflects the common understanding of all members. The New Delhi Summit reaffirms that the G20 is the premier forum for international economic co-operation, not a platform to resolve geopolitical and security issues,” the spokesperson said.



“We always believe that the key to the final resolution of the Ukraine crisis lies in discarding the Cold War mentality, attaching importance to and respecting all sides' legitimate security concerns, and seeking a political solution through dialogue and negotiation,” she added.

The spokesperson stated that China has remained committed to promoting peace talks and is willing to work together with the international community to end the Ukraine crisis with a political settlement.



“During his attendance at the G20 Summit in New Delhi, Premier Li Qiang elaborated on China's views and propositions on G20 cooperation, calling on all parties to stick to the original aspiration of solidarity and co-operation, live up to the responsibility for peace and development as required by our times, and be partners in promoting the world economic recovery, open co-operation and global sustainable development,” the spokesperson said.

(With inputs from agencies)

