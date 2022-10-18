China blames 'disturbing elements' for illegally entering UK consulate and beating man

China has accused "disturbing elements" of illegally entering its consulate in Manchester, England earlier this week. A Hong Kong pro-democracy protester was seen being pulled into the mission's grounds and beaten up on Sunday. The incident, which happened during a demonstration against Chinese President Xi Jinping, is under investigation.

Around 40 protesters, including Hongkongers who are now British residents, gathered as China's Communist Party kicked off its 20th congress in Beijing.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin commented on the incident during a regular news conference in Beijing.

"Disturbing elements illegally entered the Chinese Consulate General in Manchester and endangered the security of Chinese diplomatic premises," he said in response to a question.

"Diplomatic institutions of any country have the right to take the necessary measures to safeguard the peace and dignity of their premises," he added.

BBC footage showed several men from the consulate taking down banners and confronting the protesters while wearing helmets and protective vests. Then a man in a black cap and ponytail is hauled through a gate into the consular grounds, where he was kicked and punched by five men.

Officers entered the consulate grounds to rescue the man who they said "was dragged" inside.

Lawmaker Alicia Kearns, the new head of parliament's Foreign Affairs Committee, said on Twitter that China's Manchester consul general, Zheng Xiyuan, "had full sight, and was quite possibly involved, in the assaults".

Wang declined to confirm or deny whether the consul general was involved in the incident.

After the officers "intervened and removed the victim from the consulate grounds", he spent the night being treated at a hospital.

The man, whose first name is Bob, is in his 30s and emigrated to the UK from Hong Kong recently, according to a friend close to him.

Bob later told Sky News that he feared for his life, showing cuts and bruises he endured because of the assault.

"They are like gangsters, you know, doing things like gangsters. It shouldn't be like that. It's not in China you know. This is the UK," Bob told the news channel.

A spokesperson for British Prime Minister Liz Truss said the reports were "deeply concerning".

Security has been tight in Beijing as the party congress gets underway, and police last week removed rare banners of political protest - including one calling for Xi's ouster - from an overpass.

(With inputs from agencies)