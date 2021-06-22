China begins testing entire city after fresh cases of Delta variant surface

Amid rising cases, China is testing a whole city for COVID-19 to prevent another outbreak. Authorities quarantined areas where cases were reported in the manufacturing hub of China’s most populous province of Guangdong.

The city of Dongguan launched a mass testing drive after two cases of the Delta variant were reported on Friday. The highly transmissible Delta variant of coronavirus was first identified in India and has spiked global numbers since it spawned. These mark the first few cases of the Delta variant in China.

In Dongguan, citizens were told by authorities to stay indoors unless necessary and have been urged not to leave the city. Those who end up leaving the city are also asked to show negative test results within 48 hours of departure.

To curb the spread of the virus, highway entrances have remained shut. In addition, shuttle bus services between airports in Guangzhou and Shenzhen remain shut. In Dongguan, a check-in terminal has been shut as well.

On June 20, China reported 17 new infections of coronavirus, as per data from the health ministry. According to authorities, one of the new cases was a local infection in Dongguan while others were imported.

An official from the World Health Organization on Monday warned that the vaccines are starting signs of reduced efficacy against the Delta variant of coronavirus. Mutations can be stopped only by breaking the chain of transmission in places with high caseloads and by mass vaccinations.

To assist countries with inoculation programmes, the US on Monday announced plans to share 55 million doses of coronavirus vaccines with the rest of the world. Out of these, 16 million will be sent to Asian nations like India and Bangladesh. On June 21, India extended its free inoculation programme to everyone aged above 18. So far, 8.2 million vaccine doses have been administered in India.

