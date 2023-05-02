China bats for UNSC reforms but remains mum on India's inclusion

China has called for constructive reforms in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), saying there should be representation for developing countries, especially the small and medium countries, but remained mum on India's inclusion at the high table of the permanent members.

Wang Yi, director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee recently met Tareq MAM Albanai and Alexander Marschik, the co-chairs of the Intergovernmental Negotiations on UNSC reforms and discussed the issue.

“The reform of the Security Council should uphold fairness and justice, increase the representation and voice of developing countries, allowing more small and medium-sized countries to have more opportunities to participate in the decision-making of the council," said the Chinese diplomat.

Notably, China is one of the five permanent members alongside France, Russia, the UK and the US of the 15-member UNSC. The other 10 members are elected as non-permanent members for two-year terms and do not have veto powers.

The UNSC has been criticised for being a closed grouping, often out of touch with the ground reality and using the platform to serve selfish interests. For several years, India has been at the forefront, demanding reforms to the Security Council and a place at the table. New Delhi's rotating non-permanent membership in the council ended on December 31, 2022, and thus it becomes all the more important that India is included. UNSC's credibility at stake Prime Minister Narendra Modi has questioned the relevance of the UNSC by stating, “The credibility and effectiveness of global institutions is being questioned. The reason for this is that there has been no change in these institutions despite the passage of time. These institutions reflect the mindset and realities of the world 75 years ago."

India with the world's largest population and tag of the fastest-growing economy is rightly deserving of a place in the council, especially if the body wants to restore its credibility, according to experts. Last year, France and UK reaffirmed their support for India as a permanent member during the annual debate on UNSC reforms.

“France endorses the candidacy of Germany, Brazil, India and Japan as permanent members for permanent seats,” said Nathalie Broadhurst Estival, France's Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN.

Meanwhile, the UK’s Ambassador to the UN, Barbara Woodward, also extended her country’s support for the membership bid of the G4 countries (India, Germany, Japan and Brazil) as well as permanent African representation on the Council.

However, despite batting for reforms, China has been blocking negotiations on UNSC expansion. The global economy and population needle is shifting towards the Indo-Pacific and if an inadequate Asian representation and no African representation remains, UNSC might be writing itself into irrelevancy.

(With inputs from agencies)