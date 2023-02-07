Chilling the Japanese way: This wearable beanbag lets you unwind anywhere. Watch!

The Japanese and their adeptness at making life easy is known to the whole world. This time around, they have come up with a rather bizarre invention—a Wearable Beanbag. When you want to stay warm and sit down for extended periods of time, you need not bother to go to the effort of pulling out a chair and wrapping a blanket around yourself. Just slide into this wearable beanbag.

Takikou Sewing, a firm that specialises in making beanbags, or "bead cushions" as they are known in Japan, located in Okazaki City, is the maker of the this wearable beanbag, as reported by Japan today.

According to the manufacturer, the aim behind the product was to create a cushion that would ultimately ruin people, meaning it would provide clients with comfort levels that are so high that they wouldn't ever want to get up, thus ruining them.

Japan-based company Takikou Sewing introduced its new onion-shaped goofy beanbag that's designed to let wearers relax anywhere, anytime pic.twitter.com/FJzTYA5wfp — Reuters (@Reuters) February 7, 2023

You can play video games or scroll through your phone for hours on end when you just plop yourself down and enjoy the cushioned comfort all day.

Unlike ordinary pillows or even ordinary bean bags, this cosy product will shape itself to embrace your curves when you sit and move around.

Although the product was introduced in the markets earlier this year, it went unnoticed until a recent tweet that made it popular, and which allowed it to be highlighted on morning TV shows where viewers fell in love with the brilliant concept.