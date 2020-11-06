'Chill Donald, Chill!': Greta Thunberg slams Donald Trump for US Election results 2020; Twitter reacts

The Swedish teen activist Greta Thunberg has slammed the US President Donald Trump for claiming that the US election results are rigged and his opponent Joe Biden is 'manipulating' the mail-in votes.

When Donald Trump took to Twitter to take out his frustration of trailing behind in the US election results, Thunberg retweeted Donald Trump's tweet of "STOP THE COUNT" with "Chill Donald, Chill!"

"So ridiculous. Donald must work on his Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Donald, Chill!," she tweeted.

So ridiculous. Donald must work on his Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Donald, Chill! https://t.co/4RNVBqRYBA — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) November 5, 2020 ×

These lines, quoted by Thunberg, were passed on to her as a comment by Trump in December 2019 when she had once urged world political leaders to act on climate change on an urgent basis. Trump had asked Thunberg to "chill" and go watch a movie with friends and spend time with them.

So ridiculous. Greta must work on her Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Greta, Chill! https://t.co/M8ZtS8okzE — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 12, 2019 ×

The tweet by Donald Trump had attracted huge criticism from people. On the other hand, Thunberg's tweet attracted fits of laughter and memes.

While Joe Biden has not yet responded to Thunberg's tweet, Twitterati has already flooded the social media platform with memes. From 'mic drop' to 'savage' tweets, here are some of the interesting reactions from the Twitter users: