Chilean general, to be jailed for 1973 murder, kills himself 

A retired general in Chile killed himself on Tuesday (August 29) before his conviction for 1973 murder of beloved folk singer Victor Jara, said the attorney general's office. The murder had taken place in the aftermath of the military coup that installed dictator Augusto Pinochet.

Hernan Chacon, 85, was among seven former soldiers who had jail terms confirmed on Monday after an appeal.

Prosecutor Claudio Suazo said that Chacon "took a firearm, firing a shot that caused his death" when police went to his home to bring him to prison.

The singer Jara, 40, was arrested the day after the September 11, 1973, CIA-backed coup that overthrew Salvador Allende.

His body was found days later, riddled with 44 bullets. He had been held, along with some 5,000 other political prisoners, in a sports stadium where he was interrogated, tortured and killed.

The singer-guitarist's fingers were crushed by rifle butts and boots. among other horrors.

Jara was a member of Chile's Communist Party and a fervent supporter of the Popular Unity coalition that backed Marxist president Allende, who came to power by popular vote in 1970.

The body of a fellow detainee, Littre Quiroga (33) was found with signs of torture near that of Jara.

The ruling on Monday confirmed 15-year sentences for Jara's murder and another 10 years for their kidnapping. The sentences were to be handed to Chacon and five other ex-army officials.

Eight year sentence was handed to another former soldier for the role he played in cover-up of the crimes.

Jara was known for his pacifist views. The lyrics of his songs spoke of love and social protest. The singer became an icon of Latin American music. "The right to live in peace' is one of his popular songs.

He inspired musicians from U2 to Bob Dylan, and at a 2013 concert in Santiago, Bruce Springsteen paid tribute to him.

Pinochet was ruler of Chile until 1990. He died in 2006. He was never convicted for crimes committed by his regime. It is believed that the regime is responsible for killing 3200 leftist activists and other opponents.

A few days ahead of the anniversary of the coup, the Supreme Court on Tuesday posthumously bestowed the title of lawyer on eight people murdered under Pinochet -- including Allende's former interior minister Jose Toha.

(With inputs from agencies)

