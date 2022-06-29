Chile firm mistakenly credits 286 times of salary to employee. Check out what happens next

Eagerly waiting for the credit of salary every month is usual. But getting paid around 286 times of your salary is certainly not. A man recently witnessed this anomaly in the credit of the salary last month in Chile. When the employer, Consorcio Industrial de Alimentos (CIAL), realised the mistake, the staffer was asked to return the excess money but it seems it was too late by then as the person not only resigned from the company but has also disappeared.

To report the error in payment, the employee also informed a deputy manager in the human resources department of the company. After checking the records, the management of the company confirmed the mistake.

In this peculiar case, the firm had accidentally paid the employee 165,398,851 Chilean pesos instead of the 500,000 pesos, as per the local media. The employee seems to have also promised the employer that he would return the excess amount by going to his bank. When the refund did not come, the worker was contacted. He said that he had overslept and would do it soon. Then on June 2, he resigned and reportedly disappeared.

The firm has started legal action against the employee to recover the money.

