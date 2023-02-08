Children reported missing year ago found in supermarket thousand miles away

Police in Florida found two children in a supermarket who were reported missing in Missouri nearly a year ago. Brooke Gilley and Adrian Gilley were found in a Winn-Dixie store in Florida with their non-custodial mother, Kristi Nicole Gilley, said High Springs Police Department on February 1.

Kristi Nicole Gilley (36) already had an arrest warrant against her in Clay County, Missouri. She was arrested under kidnapping charges. She was caught with the children after police checked the tag on her vehicle to find out that she was a fugitive.

Adrian and Brooke, the children, were missing since March 5, 2022.

The High Springs Police Department (HSPD) issued an online statement saying that Kristi Nicole Gilley was shopping with Adrian and Brooke after disguising their identities.

As per the police statement, the children were turned over to Florida Department of Children and Families Services. They will be united with their birth family.

Here is the full statement from the police.

"On February 1, 2023, HSPD located two abducted Missouri children and their abductor after a routine vehicle tag check indicated the vehicle owner was a fugitive.

Officers located the trio shopping in Winn Dixie, after disguising their identities.

The non-custodial mother, Kristi Nicole Gilley, DOB 01-01-1987, was detained and arrested on an active kidnapping warrant out of Clay County, Missouri.

The children were turned over to the Florida Department of Children and Families Services and will be reunited with their birth family.

*MISSING JUVENILES*

Brooke and Adrian Gilley have been missing since 3/15/2022 and may be in the company of their non-custodial mother. We are working with National Center for Missing & Exploited Children to bring them home safely!"

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.