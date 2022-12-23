Charles Sobhraj, the 'Bikini Killer' freed from Nepali prison

French serial killer, Charles Sobhraj, also known as the 'Bikini Killer' has been released from a Nepali jail, per an AFP report.

Sobhraj was being transferred to the immigration detention centre ahead of his deportation to France. Sobhraj's lawyer, however, said his client wanted to get treated in a hospital.

"Once he is taken to the immigration, then it will be decided what would be the next course. He has a heart issue, so he wants to get treatment from the Gangalal hospital," said Gopal Shiwakoti Chintan.

Nepal's Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered Sobhraj to be released after he had been serving a life sentence in the country since 2003.

The court observed that Sobhraj had completed 95 per cent of his prison term and that he should be deported to France within 15 days of release.

Sobhraj, whose life was chronicled in the series 'The Serpent' was expected to be released on Thursday but it took time to complete the pre-release processes that also included a health check-up.

Charles Sobhraj, who is of Vietnamese and Indian parentage, was linked to murdering more than 20 people throughout Asia. His modus operandi was to charm and befriend his victims, who were strangled, beaten or burned.

(This is a developing story. More updates to follow)