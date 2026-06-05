/CCTV captures shocking moment Venezuela police officer accidentally fires gun, wounding woman

A female police officer in Caracas, Venezuela, accidentally shot a 22-year-old woman in the stomach during a friendly conversation, an incident captured on CCTV footage. The video shows Officer Siomary Castillo sitting on a railing, swinging her leg, and chatting and laughing with Nairelis Gonzalez Avalo outside a metro station. The situation turned critical when Castillo showed Gonzalez Avalo her firearm, and the weapon suddenly discharged.

Immediately after the shot, Gonzalez Avalo appeared in agony, crouching over and clutching her stomach. The pair rushed toward another officer stationed behind a table at the metro entrance for assistance. The victim, doubling over in pain, sat down while awaiting emergency personnel. Firefighters and civil protection officers arrived at the scene to administer first aid. Gonzalez Avalo was subsequently rushed to the Domingo Luciani hospital in El Llanito, where she underwent surgery. A doctor at the hospital reported to local media that while the patient's condition was delicate, she remained stable. Authorities have not yet confirmed the exact severity of her injuries.

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Following the incident, a spokesman for the Bolivarian National Police stated, "Everything points to a regrettable accident with the firearm." The police force has opened an internal investigation to determine exactly how the weapon was fired. Medical reports later indicated that the bullet caused significant internal trauma, requiring the surgical team to work quickly to repair the damage and prevent further life-threatening complications. While Gonzalez Avalo remains under close observation in the intensive care unit, family members have gathered at the hospital, anxiously awaiting updates on her recovery and demanding accountability for the reckless handling of the weapon.