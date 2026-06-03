/At least 18 foreigners among 21 killed in Delhi fire; Police issue look out notice for absconding hotel owner

A case has been registered against the "bed-and-breakfast" hotel's co-owner, Luvkesh Bajaj, in Delhi on Wednesday (June 3), after which it caught fire, claiming the lives of at least 21 people. Police confirmed that Bajaj is currently absconding, and teams have been deployed to find him.



A massive fire occurred in a five-storey building of the hotel in Delhi's Malviya Nagar on Wednesday morning. Among 21 casualties, at least 18 people were foreign nationals. Several injured were rushed to hospitals soon after the incident. Most of the foreigners were from Central Asian and African countries, officials confirmed.



Delhi Fire Services rushed multiple fire engines to Flourish Stay B&B in the busy South Delhi area after receiving a call about a blaze at around 9.45 am. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. DCP (South) Anant Mittal said in a statement that at least 40 people have been rescued and confirmed that the fire has been successfully extinguished with the assistance of 8 fire tenders.

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Hotel licensed to operate only six rooms

As the rescue operations were underway, reports indicated that the hotel was licensed to operate only six rooms under the Bed and Breakfast (BnB) scheme but was allegedly running as many as 25 rooms. In response to the incident, the Delhi Police has filed an FIR under charges of culpable homicide in connection with the case.