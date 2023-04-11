Caught on camera! 'Mystery' animal wanders around Texas state park, leaves internet baffled

Park authorities in South Texas' Rio Grande Valley are baffled by a strange-looking animal that has been spotted there. The "mystery animal" seen on a game camera is being identified by park officials.

Employees at the Bentsen-Rio Grande Valley State Park released a picture of the animal on Facebook and asked users to identify it.

"We're scratching our heads trying to identify this elusive creature," read a post from the Mission, Texas-based park. "Is it a new species? An escapee from a nearby zoo? Or just a park ranger in disguise?"

The small, fuzzy animal with four legs was seen on camera wandering at night.

Social media users' flooded the comment section with their best guesses. A user wrote, "If it's not a bear, then I would guess a park ranger in disguise!!"

Another commented, "A good ol' Texas-size rat."

Others referred to it as a beaver, wolverine, capybara, and even an otter. A user even described the creature as a "pregnant badger," according to some users, who even labelled it a badger.

Officials from the park revealed what they thought it might be after making various guesses.

"Wow, this photo has got a lot of attention! We agree with most of the comments that this is very likely an American Badger (not to be confused with the Honey Badger that lives in Africa and Asia and is rumoured to not care very much)," the state park stated.

"While American Badgers are not commonly seen in the valley (partly due to their nocturnal behaviour), this is part of their natural range," it added.