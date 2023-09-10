Caribbean countries to formally demand slavery reparations from British Royal family: Report

Caribbean countries will formally demand slavery reparations from the British Royal family. According to a report by The Telegraph on Saturday (September 9), national reparations commissions in the Caribbean want to bypass the Rishi Sunak government and pursue financial payments directly from British institutions with historical links to slavery.

The report said that formal letters are being prepared to put the case for reparations to these institutions by the end of this year. Speaking to The Telegraph, Arley Gill, a lawyer and chair of the island nation’s Reparations Commission, said she hoped that King Charles would revisit the issue of reparations and make a more profound statement beginning with an apology.

“He should make some money available. We are not saying that he should starve himself and his family, and we are not asking for trinkets," Gill said, adding a discussion could be held on what could be made available for reparative justice.

The lawyer of the Reparations Commission also pointed out the duty to offer reparations laid “at all levels, banks, churches, insurance companies like Lloyds, and universities and colleges that benefited”.

As per the report, the Royal family played a direct part in founding the slave-trading Royal African Company, from which it earned a return. It said that banks such as Barclays and RBS have had direct links to the slave trade, whether through finance or the slave ownership of their directors.

The report also said that leading figures in the Church of England owned slaves, and the United Society for the Propagation of the Gospel invested in Barbados plantations. The above-mentioned institutions are set to receive formal demands being prepared by the Reparations Commission for St Vincent and the Grenadines

Adrian Odle, a lawyer and commission chair, told the publication that British institutions are compromised by their ancestral guilt, saying “every property that the royal family is in possession of has the scent of slavery”. Odle will push to bypass the Sunak government which has so far not been receptive to the idea of reparations.



