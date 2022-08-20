Canadian news anchor lost her job after 'going grey', says 'shocked and saddened'

The claims that a well-known television news anchor in Canada lost her job as a result of "going grey" have provoked outrage and scepticism, rocking one of the top media organisations in the nation and illuminating the strict expectations women face in the workplace.

Lisa LaFlamme stated on Monday that she had been fired as the anchor of CTV National News, one of the most popular evening programmes in the nation, in a two-minute video uploaded on Twitter.

LaFlamme claimed to have been "blindsided" by the decision to terminate her contract in the video, which has now received over 4 million views.

She remarked, "I’m still shocked and saddened. At 58, I still thought I’d have a lot more time to tell more of the stories that impact our daily lives."

One of several ladies who stopped colouring their hair during the pandemic and let their natural hair colour shine was LaFlamme, who began anchoring the flagship programme in 2011. LaFlamme referred to the choice as "liberating" and told viewers she regretted not acting sooner.

Michael Melling, a senior executive at CTV News, was said to have "asked who had approved the decision to let Lisa's hair go grey," according to a report in the Globe and Mail on Thursday. Before finally informing LaFlamme that her contract was being terminated, Melling and LaFlamme sparred over matters of journalism, according to the Globe and Mail.

For the past 35 years, LaFlamme has reported for CTV News from war zones and the scenes of devasting natural disasters. She most recently took home the Canadian Screen Award for Best News Anchor.

According to Amanda Watson, a sociologist at Simon Fraser University, the controversy surrounding LaFlamme's dismissal has highlighted the difficulties women, especially those at the top of their field, have on a daily basis.

(with inputs from agencies)