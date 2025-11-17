/Can Sheikh Hasina appeal against the death penalty for ‘crimes against humanity’?

Bangladesh's domestic war crimes court, the International Crimes Tribunal, announced the death penalty for the ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday (Nov 17). The sentences were pronounced after the court found Hasina guilty of "crimes against humanity" during the student protest in the country in August 2024.

What did the court say?

The bench, headed by Justice Mohd Golam Mortuza Majumder, also pronounced the same charges against Hasina's two aides - former Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal and former police chief Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The court's judgment said that the three accused acted in connivance with each other to commit atrocities in order to kill protesters throughout the country. But the court pardoned the former police chief, who "sought an apology from the tribunal and the people of the country".

The court said Hasina's government did not pay attention to the demands of students. It said that instead of listening students, Hasina made derogatory remarks and called them 'Razakars', a derogatory term used in Bangladesh. "Sheikh Hasina ordered law enforcement agencies to use drones to locate congregating protesters and helicopters and lethal weapons to kill them," the court said.

What was Hasina's reaction to the verdict?

Hasina issued her first statement on the verdict just minutes after it was announced. She called the verdict “biased and politically motivated”.

"As I have stated, what happened in July and August last year was a tragedy for our country and for many families who lots their loved ones. In taking the actions we did try to stem the disorder, Bangladesh's political leaders acted in good faith and werr trying to minimise the loss of life. We lost control of the situation, but to characterise what happened as premedicated assault on citizens is simply to misread the facts," her official statement said.

Can Hasina appeal against the verdict?

Now, the prime question that arises is, can Hasina appeal against the verdict? Yes, she can. As per the law, the ousted PM can appeal the verdict in the Supreme Court. But Hasina's son and adviser, Sajeeb Wazed, told Reuters on the eve of the verdict that they would not appeal unless a democratically elected government took office with the Awami League’s participation.