California's State Senate passes legislation to legalise sacred symbol of swastika

California, which has one of the largest populations of Indian Americans, has passed legislation to legalise the sacred symbol of the swastika in its penal code.

California will become the first state in the United States to do so if Governor Gavin Newsom approves the legislation.

Highlighting the significance of the swastika in Hinduism, Buddhism, and Jainism, lawmakers also recognised the hateful Nazi emblem (Hakenkreuz).

Expressing their support for the legislation AB 2282, an interfaith coalition of religious leaders and organisations submitted a letter to California State Senate Majority Leader Bob Hertzberg.

Welcoming the move, Hindu American Foundation (HAF) said ''We're thrilled that we're one step closer to making history in California by decriminalising the Swastika with the passage of AB2282 in the Senate.''

According to HAF managing director Samir Kalra, ''We thank Assembly member Bauer-Kahan for her continued leadership on this issue, and we urge the Governor to sign this historic legislation to better protect the religious practices of Hindus, Jains, Buddhists, and Zoroastrians.''

Although it became synonymous with Nazism after Adolf Hitler’s rise to power and a symbol of far-right hatred in the 1930s, the swastika was originally an ancient Hindu religious symbol.

(With inputs from agencies)

