California weed company sued for not getting people high enough

A California-based weed company is being sued over claims that its pre-rolled joints were not as strong enough as claimed.

Two disgruntled customers filed a class-action suit against DreamFields Brands, Inc, on October 20 for claiming that their Jeeter branded pre-rolls had low THC or tetrahydrocannabinol content—an active compound in cannabis that gives people high.

In the lawsuit, it is claimed that their pre-roll joints had only 35 per cent THC content, compared to the average 42.10 per cent THC content found in other products.

They have taken exception to their marketing slogan which says “This is the one Joint that will get you to Mars quicker than Elon Musk.”

The two plaintiffs—Jasper Centeno of Long Beach and Blake Wilson of Fresno—have accused the company of unfair competition, false advertising, and negligent representation, reports CNN.

"Because cannabis consumers generally prefer and are willing to pay more for high-THC cannabis products, declaring that their products have a very high THC content allows Defendants to charge premium rates for their cannabis products," the lawsuit claims.

They have claimed that the pot company is "systematically overstating the THC content to deceive consumers into thinking that the effects of their prerolls are more potent than they truly are."

According to the California Department of Cannabis Control regulations, companies are required to label their products with THC content expressed as either a percentage or in milligrams.

And the THC content on the label must be within 10 per cent of the actual THC content.

The lawsuit alleges that an independent test revealed that DreamFields joints actually had a lower THC content than claimed.

“Meaning customers were overpaying for a weaker product,” the lawsuit alleges.

The company, however, has denied the “baseless and ridiculous” allegations.

In a statement to CNN, Jeeter, the subsidiary of DreamFields that produced the joints said, “We take pride in our compliance and commitment to state-mandated testing procedures, including independent, third-party testing. The product and our integrity (are) something we truly value as a company, and take all the proper and legal steps before our product hits the shelves.”

“However baseless and ridiculous these claims are, we take them very seriously and look forward to the truth coming to light,” the company added.

(With inputs from agencies)

