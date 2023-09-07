California court blocks school district's transgender parent disclosure policy

A judge in the US state of California has temporarily halted a school district in the southern region of the state from requiring parents to be informed if their children change their gender identification or pronouns at the school.

Judge Thomas S. Garza of the San Bernardino County Superior Court passed the judgement after California Attorney General Rob Bonta sued the Chino Valley Unified School District for adopting the policy.

During the hearing, the judge questioned why the policy came up in the first place and how did it protect students.

In the lawsuit, Bonta accused the school district of violating the Protection Clause and Education and Government Code and constitutional right to privacy. He said the policy will out transgender students to their parents and threaten their well-being.

“Today’s decision by the San Bernardino Superior Court rightfully upholds the state rights of our LGBTQ+ students and protects kids from harm by immediately halting the board’s forced outing policy,” Attorney General Rob Bonta said in a statement.

"While this fight is far from over, today’s ruling takes a significant step towards ensuring the physical, mental, and emotional well-being of inclusivity," he added.

School district expresses disappointment

After the verdict, Sonja Shaw, president of the Chino Valley Unified Board of Education said she was disappointed but hoped that the ruling would bring attention to the issue.

“I don’t understand why they are so gung ho on this issue, but everything else we have to inform the parents about. There is obviously an issue and parents are concerned," she said.

"They picked the wrong parents to fight with. These are our children and we love them, and we care for them, and we are not a danger to them, and we will make sure that is known, and we will show our children that we will not be submissive to unlawful ways to shut us out."

Notably, it was in July that the school district, located about 35 miles (60 kilometres) east of Los Angeles, approved the policy that required officials to notify parents if their child changed pronouns or insisted on using different bathrooms that did not align with their birth certificate.

Across the US, the debate over transgender rights has intensified as some states have imposed bans on gender-affirming care and prohibited transgender athletes from competing in girls' and women's sports. Similarly, other state laws require schools to "out" transgender and nonbinary students to their parents.

(With inputs from agencies)