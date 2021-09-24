British police arrest suspect in murder of teacher

The British police had said that they had arrested a suspect in the hunt for the murderer of a teacher who was killed in a London park. The teacher was making a five-minute walk from her home to meet a friend at a pub.

Sabina Nessa left her home in south London just before 8:30 pm on September 17, as she went towards The Depot Bar on Pegler Square in Kidbrooke Village.

However, she never arrived and her body was found in the park the next afternoon.

"Sabina's journey should have taken just over five minutes but she never made it to her destination," said Detective Inspector Joe Garrity.

Later, the police said that they had arrested a 38-year-old man in Lewisham, south London, on suspicion of murder. They also released pictures taken from security TV footage of a man and a vehicle.

"Any information as to his identity or whereabouts could be vital for our investigation," said Detective Chief Inspector Neil John.

A postmortem was also carried out on Monday. However, the police said that it was inconclusive.