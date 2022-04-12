British conservative lawmaker removed from party after being found guilty of sexually assaulting a minor

Imran Ahmad Khan, a Conservative MP from the United Kingdom, was found guilty on Monday of sexually abusing a 15-year-old child at a party in 2008 after forcing him to drink an alcoholic beverage.

The teen was pulled upstairs and forced onto a bed by Imran Ahmad Khan, 47, who represents the northern English city of Wakefield.

Khan slowly caressed his legs, the anonymous victim told the court, leaving him feeling "scared, vulnerable, and numb," however, Khan denied the allegation and as per a BBC report he is planning on appealing to the convinction.

As per Khan he simply touched the teen's elbow because he was disturbed during a chat about his confused sexuality.

The complainant, now 29 years old, initially declined to register a complaint, but when Khan was elected to parliament in 2019, he took up the case.

He also claimed that he approached the Conservative Party press office days before Khan's election to inform them of what had happened, but that he "wasn't taken very seriously."

"In subsequent interviews with the police he was able to tell investigators more about what had taken place and I am pleased that the jury have accepted the victim’s compelling evidence about the offence committed by Khan," said Rosemary Ainslie of the Crown Prosecution Service in the United Kingdom.

Imran Ahmad Khan's sentence will be decided at a later time, however, he has been suspended from the Conservative Party, and a spokesman for the party announced on Monday that he had been removed "with immediate effect."

As anyone who receives a jail sentence of more than 12 months is immediately barred from being a member of parliament, his conviction might provoke an election for his parliamentary seat.

(With inputs from agencies)