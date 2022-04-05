British MP Imran Khan sexually assaulted a man in his sleep in Pakistan

A court heard that after a party when they were taking marijuana and drinking whisky, a British politician of Pakistani descent sexually assaulted a guy in his sleep in Pakistan.

Imran Ahmad Khan, the Wakefield Conservative MP, is on trial at Southwark Crown Court, accused of sexually abusing a 15-year-old boy in January 2008 at a residence in Staffordshire.

A different witness claimed the MP sexually abused him in a Pakistani guest home in 2010. Imran had been working on a project funded by the UK Foreign Office at the time of the alleged incident in November 2010.

According to reports in the British press, the victim stated that he had reported the event to the British High Commission and the Foreign Office, but that he did not wish to report it to Pakistani police because of Khan's "strong ties" in the military and administration.

Khan handed him a sleeping pill while they shared a room in a guesthouse in Peshawar, according to the guy, who was in his early twenties at the time.

After waking up to discover Mr. Khan performing a sex act on him, the witness stated, "I pulled him off and urged him to stop."

