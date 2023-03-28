Britain's intelligence agency raises terror threat level in Northern Ireland

The British government on Tuesday (March 28) increased its terrorism threat level in Northern Ireland from "substantial" to "severe" after a risk assessment by the spy agency MI5. Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris noted that the analysis by the intelligence agency means that an incident is judged "highly likely".

The public should "remain vigilant" but not be "alarmed", said Heaton-Harris in a written statement to the members of the parliament after the risk assessment.

"Over the last 25 years, Northern Ireland has transformed into a peaceful society. The Belfast (Good Friday) agreement demonstrates how peaceful and democratic politics improve society," Heaton-Harris said in his statement.

"However, a small number of people remain determined to cause harm to our communities through acts of politically motivated violence," the statement added.

The threat level has been increased by the intelligence agency in the aftermath of the Omagh police shooting when a senior police officer John Caldwell was shot by masked gunmen in County Tyrone. UK-based media reports have claimed that the detective chief inspector is in hospital and is believed to be in a critical but stable condition.

Heaton-Harris said in the statement: "In recent months, we have seen an increase in levels of activity relating to Northern Ireland-related terrorism, which has targeted police officers serving their communities and also put at risk the lives of children and other members of the public."

"These attacks have no support, as demonstrated by the reaction to the abhorrent attempted murder of DCI Caldwell," the statement further added.

Meanwhile, Simon Byrne, who is the head of the Police Service of Northern Ireland, noted the threat level change "is part of an ongoing process of monitoring" and also vowed to "relentlessly pursue those who seek to cause harm and terrorise our communities, and attack my officers and staff".

The announcement came ahead of an expected visit by US President Joe Biden to mark the 25th anniversary of a landmark peace accord but Heaton-Harris says there's no link to the planned trip by the US president, who intends to visit Ireland and Northern Ireland.

(With inputs from agencies)

