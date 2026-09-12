Bilateral talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jingping is underway at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. During his conversation PM Modi welcomed Xi and thanked him for his "positive remarks at the BRICS Summit". He also expressed his gratitude for the support and cooperation received from China.

"It gives me great pleasure to extend a warm welcome to you. Thank you very much for your positive remarks at the BRICS Summit. I express my gratitude for the support and cooperation received from China during India's BRICS chairmanship. We now have the opportunity to discuss bilateral cooperation. Once again, a warm welcome to India.

This is for the first time in seven years that PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping are holding bilateral talks in New Delhi. Xi's last trip to India was in October 2019, when he attended the informal summit with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Mamallapuram (Mahabalipuram) near Chennai in Tamil Nadu.