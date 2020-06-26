Breaking down global presence of the US Defence forces

United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Thursday said that the country was reviewing the deployment of its forces across the world so that it was prepared to counter the threat posed by China to countries like India, Malaysia, Indonesia, and the Philippines.

You could disagree with Donald Trump on many things but, there is one thing that the US President doesn’t lie about and that is the American military.



According to Donald Trump "The United States has the best military by far, anywhere in the world.”

The American military remains the strongest fighting force in the world and this is not about weapons. The presence of the US Defence forces extends beyond the borders of America.

Nearly two lakh personnel are on active duty outside the United States. They are stationed in more than 170 countries. The US Military is on every continent of the planet. They are backed up by a global network of military installations. The United States remains the largest operator of military bases abroad.

In 2015, a report claimed that the United States maintains nearly 800 military bases in more than 70 countries. In comparison — countries like Britain, France and Russia have around 30 bases combined.

But — what’s of interest to India, is the US Indo-pacific command. Earlier, this was known as the pacific command. But, the Trump administration renamed it two years ago.

Declaring its greater emphasis on South Asia especially, towards India. The indo-pacific command — is a combined armed force unit of the United States.

It’s one of the oldest and largest combatant commands. That specifically deals with the indo-pacific.

The Indo-pacific command has been busy. With China stepping up its military activities — America too stepped up its patrolling in the region. This month, three American warships patrolled in the waters close to China.

The USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN-71), with its strike group, was seen in the Philippine Sea near Guam.

The USS Nimitz - strike groups — was in the Pacific waters, off the US West coast and — the USS Ronald Regan was deployed from Japan to the Philippine Sea but on the southern side.

This happened for the first time in nearly three years. A report described the American buildup as an unusual sight. Three warships — accompanied by the American navy cruisers, destroyers, fighter jets and other aircraft. If the United States wants to escalate the pressure on China. The Indo-Pacific is where the action will be.