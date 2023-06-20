Brazil's epic bust: Country seizes record-breaking illegal shark fin shipment

Brazilian authorities announced on Monday (June 19) the seizure of 28.7 metric tonnes of illegally acquired shark fins set to be exported to Asia. This confiscation is deemed the largest of its kind at the source, according to officials, as reported by Reuters.

Ibama, the environmental protection agency, estimated that this shipment resulted in the death of around 10,000 sharks, including the blue shark and the shortfin mako shark. Notably, the shortfin mako shark recently entered Brazil's list of endangered species. The interception underscores the ongoing concern over the illegal trade in shark fins and the need for robust conservation efforts to protect these vulnerable marine species.

"These apprehensions on an integrated basis represent the largest recorded in the world, especially considering it is a seizure at the source where the sharks are caught," Ibama said in a statement.

Jair Schmitt, the head of environmental protection at Ibama who spoke to Reuters, revealed that the agency's operation specifically targeted two companies, while emphasising that investigations into other entities are still underway.

"This practice is already recurrent in Brazil. We had some years ago the finding of about seven or eight metric tons of shark, seized in Para state, with a similar method of finning," he said referring to a method of slicing fins off sharks and dumping the rest of the animal into the sea.

President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's administration has placed the preservation of Brazil's fauna and flora at the forefront, aiming to counter the detrimental effects of weakened environmental agencies and oversight powers under the previous administration led by Jair Bolsonaro.

As a symbol of the restoration of Ibama's commitment to safeguarding marine environments, the recent operation to seize a substantial amount of shark fins assumes great significance.

Jair Schmitt, emphasising the significance of the action, expressed that it represents Ibama's resurgence in combating the illegal fish trade and protecting the marine environment. Although the names of the companies involved were not disclosed, Ibama revealed that a single exporting company in Santa Catarina was responsible for 27.6 metric tons of fins, while the rest were confiscated at Sao Paulo International Airport from the second company.

In response to the seizure, Sea Shepherd Brazil, a nonprofit organisation dedicated to marine conservation, called for a complete ban on the shark fin trade and shark meat imports in Brazil, emphasising the critical role such measures would play in safeguarding these species.

In response to the seizure, Sea Shepherd Brazil, a nonprofit organisation dedicated to marine conservation, called for a complete ban on the shark fin trade and shark meat imports in Brazil, emphasising the critical role such measures would play in safeguarding these species.

While shark fishing is prohibited in Brazil, Ibama discovered that the boats involved in the illegal trade were exploiting permits granted for the capture of other fish species. Tragically, this illicit activity has led to the death of numerous seabirds, including those belonging to endangered species. The confiscation of a substantial quantity of shark fins highlights the pressing need for intensified efforts to combat the illegal trade, enforce stricter regulations, and protect endangered marine species. The Brazilian government's commitment to preserving the country's marine ecosystems remains crucial in tackling environmental challenges and fostering long-term sustainability.