Brazil President Bolsonaro ventures out to feed birds during COVID-19 recovery

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro ventured out of his official residence on Monday to feed birds while he is recovering from coronavirus.

He was seen stepping out onto the grounds of Alvorada Palace and threw feed to the Greater Rhea birds that wander around the property. The birds are South America's large flightless bird.

Also read: Brazil president says death was 'everyone's destiny' as country registers 1,349 deaths

Bolsonaro, who has been in quarantine nearly a week after testing positive for the new coronavirus, announced Monday he plans to take another test as he "can't stand" being in isolation.Bolsonaro has said he was "doing very well" after contracting the coronavirus, and credited an unproven drug for his mild symptoms.

The result of the test, which is scheduled for Tuesday, "should be out in a few hours, and I will wait quite anxiously because I can't stand this routine of staying at home. It's horrible," Bolsonaro said in an interview.

Also read: Brazilian President Bolsonaro rides jet ski amid coronavirus chaos in the country, netizens lash out

The diagnosis looks to have done little to alter the 65-year-old former army captain's view of the illness, which he has dismissed in the past as just "a little flu". But since his quarantine in the Alvorada Palace, he has warned the elderly to protect themselves from the virus.

Bolsonaro's handling of the crisis has drawn criticism from public health experts as he fought state and city efforts to impose social distancing, arguing that the economic damage would be worse than the disease itself.

With more than 1.8 million confirmed cases, Brazil has the worst coronavirus outbreak outside the United States. The virus has killed over 72,000 people in Latin America's largest country.