Brazil President Bolsonaro tells Leonardo Dicaprio to 'keep his mouth shut'

Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro and Hollywood star Leonardo Dicaprio are sparring again. This time, it's the Brazilian president who has come up with a jibe, in keeping with his mercurial style. Bolsonaro on Thursday asked the Hollywood heartthrob to 'keep his mouth shut'.

Leonardo Dicaprio has been critical of Bolsonaro whose regime has presided over rampant deforestation in the Amazon rainforests which are critical for the global environment and to prevent climate change.

"Now, DiCaprio has to know that it was the very president of the World Trade Organization who said that without Brazilian agribusiness, the world would be hungry," Bolsonaro said. He was quoted by CNN

"So, DiCaprio better keep his mouth shut instead of talking nonsense."

Bolsonaro was reportedly speaking to a group of supporters.

Last week, both men sparred on Twitter. Leonardo DiCaprio, a staunch environmental activist, made a tweet urging Brazilian youths to register themselves as voters. He even posted a link to information on how to register as a voter.

"Brazil is home to the Amazon and other ecosystems critical to climate change. What happens there matters to us all and youth voting is key in driving change for a healthy planet. For more on voter registration in Brazil before May 4, visit http://olhaobarulhinho.com #tiraotitulohoje," tweeted DiCaprio

This was perceived as a nudge to Brazilian voters to change the regime in Brazil

"Thanks for your support, Leo! It's really important to have every Brazilian voting in the coming elections. Our people will decide if they want to keep our sovereignty on the Amazon or to be ruled by crooks who serve foreign special interest. Good job in The Revenant!" Bolsonaro shot back.

