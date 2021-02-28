Brazil: Cities, states reimpose restrictions amid Covid-19 surge despite Bolsonaro's threats

Cities and states in Brazil, which is struggling to contain a new wave of rising coronavirus infections, have reimposed restrictions to contain the spread of the deadly virus.

The country's death poll has surpassed 250,000 and the restrictions have been placed as intensive care units in the country have reached the point of saturation.

Watch |

Despite having the second-highest death toll in the world, the federal government and local administrations are at odds with each other on imposing restrictions, with President Jair Bolsonaro threatening to cut off funds to states that are announcing curfews and lockdowns.

"From now on, governors who close down their states will have to provide for their own emergency aid," Bolsonaro had said on Friday.

This week, Sao Paulo ordered bars and restaurants to shut down at 8:00 pm, while the state of Parana announced the closure of non-essential businesses and placed a curfew from 8:00 pm to 5:00 am from Friday, reports news agency AFP.

Also read | Brazil signs deal with India's Bharat Biotech for 20 million Covid-19 vaccine doses

Parana's neighbouring the Rio Grande also imposed the same measure.

Schools and all non-essential businesses will be closed from Sunday in the capital Brasilia.

"Our health system is about to collapse," Bahia Governor Rui Costa said Thursday.

"Brazil is going to be mired in chaos in two weeks. The problem is getting worse across the country... We've never had a situation like this."

With average deaths of 1,153, Brazil on Friday recorded its worst weekly death.