Almost 300 kilograms of marijuana was recovered from an aircraft owned by a Brazilian church last week. The single-engine plane was supposed to take off from a private hangar at the Júlio Cezar Ribeiro International Airport in Brazil's Belém, nearly 3,200 km north of Rio de Janeiro.

One person was arrested at the scene after trying to escape.

According to CNN Brasil, the suspect tried to run away after seeing the approaching authorities but did not get too far as the police soon caught his hold.

"The drugs took up almost every seat. Apart from the shipment, only the pilot and the passenger could have fit on the plane," the police told the media.

An investigation was launched to determine the crime, and the plane and the mobile phone of the detained man were seized.

However, the pilot was not detained because his involvement in the crime could not be proven, reports in the Brazilian media showed.

Earlier in March, in a significant victory for the war on drugs, law enforcement organisations involving Latin America and Europe took down Brazil’s most active drug trafficking group that had inundated Europe with multi-tonnes shipments of cocaine.

During the course of the aforementioned investigation, over 17 tonnes of cocaine were seized, with an estimated street value of several billions of euros. Brazilian cities and Cracolândia Many Brazilian cities in the past have reported combating the onslaught of Cracolândia, the shady marketplaces where drugs are bought and sold.

Sao Paulo hosts the world's oldest and largest C open-air drug markets, moving an estimated $37 million of product each year according to Washington Post. Brazil and drug menace Brazil has become one of the top suppliers of cocaine to Europe, transforming the country’s role in the trans-Atlantic drug trade at a speed that has stunned anti-narcotics authorities.

Long described as a cocaine-consuming nation, a market for the product manufactured in Colombia, Peru and Bolivia, Brazil in the recent past has turned into a critical launchpad to get it across the ocean to Europe.

Local syndicates in the past had infiltrated Brazil’s ports, sending record amounts of coke on container ships bound for Europe, where it fetches premium prices.

Brazilian gangs are now integral players feeding Europe’s cocaine market, valued at more than 9 billion euros ($10.15 billion), as of 2020, according to a Reuters analysis of customs data on cocaine seizures, confidential intelligence reports and research studies on illegal drugs.

