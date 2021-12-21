Boris garden party: Who leaked the photo? Amid Omicron crisis, UK govt to hunt the 'insider'

Amid an alarming rise in coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the United Kingdom, Prime Minister Boris Johnson is facing a barrage of criticism over a Downing Street garden party, which apparently took place this year in May, said to be on 15th.

The video was published in almost all media outlets in the UK and then further picked by media globally. The video showed his staff laughing and joking about in the gathering when such festivities were banned in the country.

In the photo, Johnson can be seen sitting with his then-fiancee Carrie (now wife) and 17 other staff members with bottles of wine and a cheeseboard on a table in front of them.

The photo didn't go well with the citizens, especially those who lost their loved ones during the pandemic that still causing havoc across the country with a record rise in the number of cases in the past week.

Who leaked the photo?

The photograph was apparently taken from a first-floor veranda at the back of No 11 Downing Street. Dominic Raab said it was clear that whoever made the photograph public wanted to 'damage the Government'.

Who said what to defend the government?

Johnson’s spokesman on Friday, after sources told the Guardian and Independent about the event:

"In the summer months Downing Street staff regularly use the garden for some meetings. On 15 May 2020 the prime minister held a series of meetings throughout the afternoon, including briefly with the then health and care secretary and his team in the garden following a press conference. The prime minister went to his residence shortly after 7pm. A small number of staff required to be in work remained in the Downing Street garden for part of the afternoon and evening."

Johnson’s spokesman on Sunday, after seeing the photo:

"As we said last week, work meetings often take place in the Downing Street garden in the summer months. On this occasion there were staff meetings after a No 10 press conference. Downing Street is the prime minister’s home as well as his workplace. The prime minister’s wife lives in No 10 and therefore also legitimately uses the garden."

Dominic Raab on Monday:

"I think there’s a lot of exhausted people, and they, as people do in work, were having a drink after the formal business had been done."

Johnson’s spokesman on Monday:

"This shows colleagues who were required to be in work, meeting following a press conference to discuss work … It was not against the regulations for those individuals to have a drink outside working hours, but still discussing work."

Johnson on Monday:

"This is where I live, it is where I work. Those were meetings of people at work, talking about work."