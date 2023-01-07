Bolsonaro ‘wrecked’ Brazil’s iconic presidential palace before leaving: Report

Brazil's former president Jair Bolsonaro has been controversial during his tenure in Brazil's highest office. Now reports that the former Brazilian president left the presidential palace in a 'wrecked' state is further damaging his image after he flew to the US days before the inauguration of Lula to avoid presence at the event after having lost the election.

A report by Brazil's GlobaNews has suggested that former Brazilian president left the presidential palace in a 'wrecked' state.

Palácio da Alvorada (Palace of Dawn), is an architectural marvel.

“The overall state of the building, which is Brasília’s most iconic … is not good … and will require many repairs,” said the news report by GloboNews and reportedly described torn carpets, sofas, broken windows and more.

Bolsonaro left Brasilia on the eve of Brazil's current President Lula da Silva's swearing in. Bolsonaro is currently in Florida. He reportedly fears prosecution for his unscientific approach during the height of Covid pandemic which claimed thousands of lives in Brazil.

As Brazil’s new government held its first meeting on Friday, the new first lady Rosangela “Janja” da Silva said there was major damage, leaks, and missing artwork and furniture at the presidential palace.



She criticised the shoddy condition of the presidential residence in Brasilia, at the end of far-right former president Bolsonaro’s four-year tenancy.

She showed media camera crew torn rugs, damaged floors, a broken window, a ceiling stained by water leaks, a massive banquet hall left bare of furniture and other issues, said a South China Morning Post report.



Brazil's presidential palace, a 1950s masterpiece by architect Oscar Niemeyer, reportedly does not only see damage to the furniture but also to invaluable pieces of art housed within. Some of the artwork is reportedly missing.

A tapestry made by Brazil's most celebrated 20th-century artist Emiliano Di Cavalcanti has been damaged as it has been moved from the library and in the sun. There are speculations that it will have to be restored.

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.