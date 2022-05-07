Body of a Black girl found in dumpster in upscale area of Toronto

Police in Toronto, Canada are investigating after body of a young Black girl was found in a dumpster. Police are even looking at the homicide angle. The body has been found in the upscale neighbouthood in the city

“Our first priority now is to establish the identity of this little girl. The investigators will leave no stone unturned,” Insp Hank Idsinga told reporters. The inspector was quoted by The Guardian.

“Kids don’t just die.”

As per media reports, the girl is between four and seven years of age. The body was found in Rosedale area of Toronto which is an affluent neighbourhood.

Police say that level of of decomposition suggests that the girl was dead last summer. According to police, the girl was African or mixed African descent. She was three and a half feet tall.

The Guardian reports that police think the body was dumped in the dumpster near a construction site between April 28 and May 2. The location is near a highway and close to an apartment building. Police have started looking for any video footage of the area although there were no cameras directly facing the dumpster.

The incident has been decried as "unspeakbale tragedy" by John Tory, Mayor of Toronto.

