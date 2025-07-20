/Boat capsizes in Vietnam’s popular tourist spot Ha Long Bay, 38 dead

A tourist boat capsized in a squall in Vietnam’s Ha Long Bay, a popular tourist destination, killing at least 38 people and leaving five others missing, reported the state media. Divers are searching beneath the waves for missing passengers and crew.

The sightseeing ship by the name Wonder Sea Boat carrying 53 people – 48 tourists and five crew members - capsized due to a sudden thunderstorm on Saturday afternoon.

Divers have searched much of the ship’s passenger area. The cockpit and engine room are the places where search is yet to be carried out as the portion is stuck in mud making it difficult for the divers to reach there, reported CNN, citing state media outlet Vietnamnet.

“As of now, I am certain there are no more bodies in the passenger cabin,” said diver Đinh Khắc Giông.

"I only worry that some bodies may have drifted outside," Giông added.

According to news outlet VNExpress most of those on board were Vietnamese families visiting from the capital, Hanoi. The eldest passenger on the ship was 53 years old and the youngest was just 3. Notably, over 20 children were on board when the incident happened.

The ship was caught in a storm around 1.30 p.m. local time (2.30 a.m. ET) and capsized due to torrential rain, lightning and fierce winds. It also lost GPS signal.

“The National Center for Hydrometeorological Forecasting attributed the extreme weather to a convergence zone sweeping through the region, which, combined with three days of scorching temperatures, created unstable atmospheric conditions ripe for severe storms,” said the Vietnam Law Magazine.

One of the survivors Dang Thuy Linh spoke to State broadcaster VTV and said, “I have lost contact with my son, my husband and my friend’s whole family, what I am asking now is for everyone to speed up the rescue mission, to save all of them."