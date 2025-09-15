/Bitchat in Nepal protests: App from Twitter founder Dorsey works without internet, helped Gen Z dodge social media ban, blackouts. How does it work?

The Nepal protests earlier this month brought attention to Bitchat, a decentralised messaging app launched by Twitter founder Jack Dorsey. The new kid on the chat world and launched only in July 2025, Bitchat played a crucial role in the Gen Z youth-led protests against government corruption, wealth inequality, and the September 4 ban on 26 major social media platforms including Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, X, and YouTube. The ban, targeting platforms failing to register with the government, backfired spectacularly, fuelling outrage and leading to violent clashes that resulted in the resignation of the then prime minister KP Oli. Bitchat was used by the young protesters as internet access became unreliable.

Protesters dodged internet curbs using WiFi and adopting apps like Bitchat

To dodge government curbs, protesters used VPNs, whose sign-ups soared 6,000 within days, as well as 'offline apps' like Bitchat.

Bitchat saw explosive adoption — from about 3,300 downloads on September 4 to over 48,000 by September 9, up nearly 1,400 per cent. At the peak of the protests, Nepal became the largest user base of Bitchat worldwide, accounting for more than 38 per cent of global installs, according to reports in tech media.

How Nepal Gen Z protesters used Bitchat

The protesters reportedly used Bitchat — which does not need WiFi or internet access — to coordinate rallies, share real-time updates on police movements, and organise logistics. They discussed the political future of Nepal, including potential interim leaders like former Chief Justice Sushila Karki, who eventually took over. Bitchat was used along with other platforms like Discord, where over 145,000 users debated governance in so-called "digital parliaments."

How the 'offline' capabilities of Bitchat work: A censorship-resistant design

In practice, Bitchat became the 'freedom tech' for the movement, allowing communication to persist even as traditional social media networks were blocked or surveilled.

Highlighting this, Dorsey said that Bitchat is "there when you need it," while emphasising in his X post the spikes of installs for the app in Nepal and Indonesia, another recent protest hotspot.

How does Bitchat work without WiFi or the internet?

Bitchat is among the so-called ‘decentralised internet’ apps and can function entirely offline.

Its technology uses direct device-to-device communication as opposed to cellular networks, WiFi routers, or central servers.

This is could make it an effective tool during protests, natural disasters, and in remote areas when traditional connectivity fails.

There is no need for phone numbers, email, SIM cards, accounts, or personal data; users are anonymous by default.

Here is a further breakdown on the technology of Bitchat:

How Bluetooth activation and discovery of Bitchat works

Bitchat works on Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE), a power-efficient version of Bluetooth designed for a typical range of 10–100 metres.

It can connect with low battery drain.

Bitchat automatically connects with fellow users and forms peer-to-peer (P2P) links without needing the internet.

Mesh networking for message relay in Bitchat

Bitchat uses "mesh networks," in which devices act as nodes in a web-like structure.

Messages first go to nearby devices within BLE range and are then relayed or "hopped" through intermediate devices running Bitchat.

This helps extend the range of messages to 300 metres or more in dense crowds, creating a dynamic, self-healing network. If one path fails, the message reroutes through others. Inspired by Bitcoin's P2P model and the Nostr protocol for censorship resistance, Bitchat is decentralised, meaning no single device controls it.

Bitchat's 'store and forward' method of message delivery

The "store-and-forward" model means messages in Bitchat aren't sent in real-time if the recipient is offline or out of range.

The message is stored encrypted on intermediate devices until the recipient comes online or within range.

Once delivered, messages can auto-delete (ephemeral by default) to enhance privacy.

Encryption and security of Bitchat

Every message undergoes end-to-end (E2E) encryption before transmission. Only the sender and recipient hold the keys and no one else, including relays, can read it.

Features like password-protected "rooms" - which are group chats with hashtags - add layers. A "panic mode", allowing triple-tap to wipe data, protects users in high-risk situations.

There's no data collection, tracking, or server involvement, reducing surveillance risks, according to the makers of the app.

In essence, Bitchat turns smartphones into local ad-hoc networks, like how radios or walkie-talkies are used for communication, while equipped with modern encryption and scalability.