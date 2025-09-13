/What is Discord? Inside the chat app tied to Nepal’s Gen Z protests and Charlie Kirk case

In a separate case in the United States, Discord came under scrutiny following the shooting of activist Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University. Investigators traced key evidence to messages sent from a Discord account believed to belong to 22-year-old suspect Tyler Robinson, who was subsequently arrested in connection with the murder. Utah Governor Spencer Cox stated in a press briefing that Robinson’s roommate provided access to the account, named ‘Tyler with an emoji,’ which contained messages detailing the retrieval and concealment of a rifle, changing clothing to avoid detection, and preparing ammunition.