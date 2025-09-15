Two air hostesses of the Biman Bangladesh Airlines cabin crew members have been embroiled in a romance scandal, accused of luring businessmen on flights, taking expensive gifts from them and then blocking them overnight. According to a report by Jago News 24, two stewardesses of the airline promise rich businessmen marriage, only to run away with their cash, gold and iPhones. To ensure they do not take legal action against them, they also keep compromising videos as an act of blackmail. Mst Maury and Khadija Sultana Shimu have been accused of honeytrapping these men after meeting them on their flights, several of which they plan in a way to ensure bumping into these men regularly. However, after getting what they want, they dump them, leaving them completely in the dark. Others who are part of the scheme then threaten them against filing a complaint.

The revelation was made after Nasir Uddin, a Bangladeshi businessman based in Qatar, filed a complaint against Maury with Biman’s Managing Director and the Civil Aviation Authority. Nasir claimed in the report that he met Maury in October 2024 at a luxury hotel in Doha. She told him about her job at Biman, sent out romantic signals and then told him of her interest in a serious relationship with him. Things took off, and soon Maury started asking him for expensive gifts. According to the report, Maury manipulated the Biman’s scheduling system to make sure she met Nasir on flights often. However, she dealt him a blow on August 7, On August 7, telling him at a hotel in Dhaka, “I don’t stay in a relationship with one person for more than two months. It’s better to change the test.” Also Read:

Maury denies the accusation of honeytrapping Nasir

Nasir told Jago News, "She took an iPhone 16 in pink, gifts, and my dignity," and revealed that her other boyfriend, Ryan, has been warning him to stay silent. “She and Shimu are using Biman’s image to lure professionals, doctors, executives, and expats. They’re not cabin crew. They’re con artists in uniform,” he said. However, Maury has denied the accusations, claiming that he proposed to her and she left him because of his drinking problem.

Meanwhile, Shimu has been accused by Omar Faruk Chowdhury, a senior official at a private airline, of embezzling large amounts of money on the pretext of marriage. In a criminal complaint filed in the Dhaka court on July 20, he accused Shimu of embezzling Tk 21.7 lakh, Tk 1.62 crore in the name of wedding expenses, Tk 4 lakh in cash, and a diamond ring worth Tk 1.5 lakh. Omar says he met Shimu on Facebook in October 2024, and later flew Business Class to meet her. She promised to marry him on September 25, his birthday. "I gave her the ring. Then she said I had to pay for the entire wedding first," he said. However, when he asked for a date, she and her mother demanded 10 bhori of gold and more cash. He denied, after which she ghosted him. “She started asking for intimate photos and videos,” Omar said, which she used to blackmail him. The case is under investigation.

Meanwhile, the airline confirmed the complaints. ABM Rawshan Kabir, Biman’s General Manager (Public Relations), confirmed: “We’ve received complaints against both Maury and Shimu. A preliminary probe is underway. If proven, departmental and legal actions, including termination, will follow.”