/Iran–Contra affair colleagues Oliver North and Fawn Hall marry 40 years after scandal: What was it?

Oliver North and Fawn Hall are married. North is a Vietnam War veteran and was a National Security Council staff member during the Iran–Contra affair of the 1980s. Hall was his secretary who helped him shred papers to erase evidence of his involvement.
Oliver North and Fawn Hall, two of several people involved in the Iran-Contra affair, a political scandal that rocked the United States in the 1980s, got married on August 27 in Virginia, according to a copy of the marriage certificate obtained by CNN. When the outlet reached out to North, he said, “Frankly, my dear, I don’t give a damn,” quoting a line from "Gone With The Wind." A retired United States Marine Corps lieutenant colonel, he was a National Security Council staffer when the affair of arms trafficking affair to Iran between 1981 and 1986 happened. Fawn was his secretary and grabbed the limelight for helping him shred confidential documents. The news that the two had tied the knot, a year after North's first wife, Betsy Stuart, died, was first reported by journalist Michael Isikoff for a Substack publication known as SpyTalk. Meanwhile, Fawn was married to Danny Sugerman, the manager of the rock band The Doors, who passed away in 2005.
Also Read: Who is Elizabeth Tsurkov? Israeli-Russian student freed by Kata’ib Hezbollah after 903 days
The Iran-Contra affair saw the involvement of senior officials of the Ronald Reagan administration who sold arms to Iran and used the money to fund the Contras, an anti-Sandinista rebel group in Nicaragua. Congress had prohibited further funding of the Contras under the Boland Amendment. However, the Reagan administration secretly continued to fund the group. The officials justified their actions by saying that it was done to ensure the release of American hostages in the Middle East. North was the one who formulated the funding of the Contra plan. He set up a covert network to channel the funds from Iran to the Contras.
Hall became North's secretary in 1983. Her mother, Wilma Hall, was also a secretary to a high-profile official, Robert McFarlane, Reagan's national security advisor. He was North's superior and also part of the Iran–Contra affair. Hall made an error when she mixed up the digits of a Swiss bank account number. The money from the Sultan of Brunei, which was supposed to fund the Contras, was instead credited to a Swiss businessman's bank account. She was fired for her involvement in the scandal on November 25, 1986. During the trial, Hall admitted that she helped destroy a huge chunk of official documents to protect North. She smuggled the papers in her clothes and boots, and she and North put them in a paper shredder. Hall said there were so many papers that the shredder was jammed. In 1989, she was granted immunity from prosecution in exchange for testifying against North.